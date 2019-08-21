CREE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.19, changing hands as low as $50.33 per share. Cree Inc shares are currently trading off about 13.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CREE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CREE's low point in its 52 week range is $33.72 per share, with $69.21 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.42.
