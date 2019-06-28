Credit Suisse Receives Conditional Non-Objection From Fed

The Federal Reserve recently came out with the results for the final round of annual stress test. Based on the results, all the participating banks have been given a clear signal except Credit Suisse CS . The company has been ordered to address weaknesses in its capital planning processes to get approval for boosting shareholder payouts.

The U.S. unit of the Swiss giant has been issued a conditional non-objection, as the Fed identified lapses in the assumptions used by the company to project stressed trading losses. This raised concerns about its capital adequacy and capital planning process.

Credit Suisse is required to solve the concerns by Oct 27, 2019 until which, it has been restricted to raise payouts from the level that was approved last year.

In 2018, the Fed had issued conditional non-objection to Goldman Sachs GS , Morgan Stanley MS and State Street Corporation STT after pointing shortcomings in their capital plans.

Overall, the Fed found a marked improvement from last year's assessment as none of the banks have failed. The regulator noted that the largest and most complex banks in the United States have doubled their common equity capital from nearly $300 billion in 2009 to roughly $800 billion, at present.

Randal Quarles, the Fed vice chair said, "The stress tests have confirmed that the largest banks are both well-capitalized and place a high priority on strong capital planning practices. The results show that these firms and our financial system are resilient in normal times and under stress."

Our Take

Credit Suisse remains well poised to reap benefits from the three-year restructuring overhaul it successfully completed in 2018. Also, it continues to bolster its wealth management business by expanding presence.

The stock has gained 10.7% over the past six months compared with 6.8% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.

