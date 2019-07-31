Credit Suisse confirms 2019 target after Q2 net profit jumps 45%

Reuters





ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Wednesday posted its highest quarterly earnings in four years, confirming its 2019 profitability target after second-quarter earnings jumped 45%.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank confirmed its ambitions this year to reach 10-11 percent return on tangible equity (RoTE), a metric measuring profit as a percentage of shareholders' equity after subtracting goodwill and other tangible assets. That is double the 5.5 percent it hit in 2018.

"We achieved a return on tangible equity of 10% for the first time since we launched our restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2015," Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said in a statement. "We wanted to be a leading wealth manager with strong investment banking capabilities, and we have continued to make progress on both of these fronts."

The 937 million Swiss franc ($945.51 million) net profit put second-quarter earnings well ahead of the bank's own consensus forecast for 788 million francs.

($1 = 0.9910 Swiss francs)