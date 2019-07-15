Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. ( CIK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CIK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that CIK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.16, the dividend yield is 8.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIK was $3.16, representing a -2.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.23 and a 18.8% increase over the 52 week low of $2.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.