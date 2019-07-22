CrediCorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BAP

In trading on Monday, shares of CrediCorp Ltd. (Symbol: BAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $229.89, changing hands as low as $229.54 per share. CrediCorp Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BAP's low point in its 52 week range is $207.41 per share, with $252.49 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $229.75.
