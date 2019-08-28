Crane Co. (CR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Crane Co. ( CR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.94, the dividend yield is 2.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CR was $72.94, representing a -27.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.14 and a 8.57% increase over the 52 week low of $67.18.

CR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). CR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.74%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.