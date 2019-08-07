Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-Craigie Stevenson appointed permanent CEO of Cell C



JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Africa'sBlue Label Telecoms said on Wednesday Douglas Craigie Stevenson had been appointed permanent CEO of mobile carrier Cell C, citing its improved finances since he took the position on an interim basis.

Blue Label, which has been trying to dig the business out of debt since buying a majority stake in the country's third-largest mobile carrier in October 2016, also announced a national roaming deal between Cell C and MTN that it says will bring substantial cost savings.

Cell C Chairman Kuben Pillay said Craigie Stevenson has made a big impact since taking charge after Jose Dos Santos stepped down in February to pursue another opportunity.

The deal with MTN would reduce Cell C's capital expenditure and spending on its network, Blue Label said. The statement did not give any further details but added that a long-form agreement was now being negotiated.

Negotiations with The Buffet Consortium, which it announced would take a minority stake in Cell C in February, are progressing well, it added.

Blue Label has declined to name the members of The Buffet Consortium.