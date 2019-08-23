CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

CRA International,Inc. ( CRAI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CRAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CRAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.55, the dividend yield is 1.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRAI was $41.55, representing a -29.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.75 and a 21.33% increase over the 52 week low of $34.25.

CRAI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) and TAL Education Group ( TAL ). CRAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports CRAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.42%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.