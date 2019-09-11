Quantcast

CR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Crane Co. (Symbol: CR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.41, changing hands as high as $81.55 per share. Crane Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Crane Co. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CR's low point in its 52 week range is $67.18 per share, with $100.14 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $81.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CR


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?