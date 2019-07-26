Covanta Holding (CVA) Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Top Estimates

Covanta Holding Corporation CVA incurred second-quarter 2019 loss of 16 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. The company reported a loss of 24 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
In the quarter under review, the company's revenues amounted to $467 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $463 million by 0.9%. Also, the top line increased 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was driven by higher Waste and service revenues.
Operational Update
Covanta Holding's total adjusted operating expenses were $457 million, down 3.2% year over year.
Interest expenses amounted to $36 million, flat year over year.
Financial Condition
The company had cash and cash equivalents of $102 million as of Jun 30, 2019 compared with $58 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term and project debt amounted to $2,446 million as of Jun 30 compared with $2,327 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2019 was $87 million, up from $63 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Covanta Holding expects 2019 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $420-$445 million and Free Cash Flow in the band of $120-$145 million.
