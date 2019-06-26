Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Covanta Holding Corporation ( CVA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that CVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.95, the dividend yield is 5.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVA was $17.95, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.38 and a 38.93% increase over the 52 week low of $12.92.

CVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). CVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 307.5%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVA as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF ( EVX )

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF ( AIRR )

Global X Super Dividend ETF ( DIV )

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 9.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CVA at 3.59%.