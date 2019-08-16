Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Covanta Holding Corp (Symbol: CVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.66, changing hands as high as $16.91 per share. Covanta Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CVA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.92 per share, with $18.38 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.78.
