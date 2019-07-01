Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019

Cousins Properties Incorporated ( CUZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CUZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 346.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.17, the dividend yield is 3.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUZ was $36.17, representing a -10.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.40 and a 20.09% increase over the 52 week low of $30.12.

CUZ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CUZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports CUZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.4%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUZ Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CUZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CUZ as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF ( JKJ )

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF ( IWN )

GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF ( GSSC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKJ with an increase of 4.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CUZ at 0.79%.