Court grants Ryanair injunction to stop Irish pilot strike

By Reuters

DUBLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Irish High Court on Wednesday granted Ryanair an injunction to prevent its Dublin-based pilots from going on strike later this week.

Ryanair went to court to obtain an order against Forsa, the parent body of the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA), to prevent the Dublin-based pilots from striking for 48 hours on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, Ryanair's legal counsel told the High Court that Forsa had not allowed for the mediation process to be completed before announcing the strike and claimed the strike would be in breach of an agreement made between the airline and the union last year.





