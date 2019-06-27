Coupa Partners With PayPal to Offer New Payment Solutions

Coupa Software Inc. COUP announced collaboration with PayPal PYPL by which Coupa Pay users can access their PayPal account, which in turn will enhance customer experience.

The latest integration enables Coupa Pay users with more flexibility when paying PayPal-enabled suppliers, consequently ensuring hassle-free and secure online payment experience for buyers and suppliers.

Coupa Pay solution offers an optimized "one-stop-shop" for the company's all B2B payment processing and transaction thereby increasing visibility and control. We believe the integration is aimed at providing significant better experience for customers, with more spending volume on their credit and debit cards, lower operational costs and improved security.

Per Ravi Thakur, senior vice president of business acceleration at Coupa, "As a leading global brand and payments innovator, PayPal will provide our community of buyers and suppliers the flexibility, simplicity, and security they need to pay and get paid smarter."

The partnership between Coupa Pay and PayPal reflects the ongoing hybrid ecosystem in payment methods, wherein companies are reluctant to miss out on business owing to rigidity in check-out options.

The companies are integrating their respective payment portals to provide seamless online experience to end-users. These initiatives are anticipated to bolster growth of transactional revenues and strengthen partner base.

What Investors Needs to Know

The Coupa Pay-PayPal partnership is expected to strengthen the presence of both the companies in the digital payment market, currently projected to hit $7.64 trillion by 2024 from approximately $3.42 trillion in 2018, per ResearchAndMarkets.

The move will make the payment process lot easier and quicker. By offering seamless payment option, PayPal's account adoption will improve which in turn will aid growth of its transactional revenues. Further, this will strengthen the company's partner base.

This move is also expected to bolster user base of Coupa services. Additionally, it will augment Coupa's payment services which will help the company to gain competitive edge in the market.

Notably, the stock has returned 89.2% on a year-to-date basis, substantially outperforming the industry 's rally of 30.6%.

Last Words

Coupa Software is benefiting from expanding customer base on the back of growing adoption of spend management platform. This is likely to help drive subscription services revenues and gross margin.

The company's expanding relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) bodes well. The deal will enable customers to easily configure their AWS account to send invoices into Coupa Software's platform for touchless digital processing. This move provides greater visibility and efficiency in IT cloud spending.

Further, Coupa Software is benefiting from expanding customer base on the back of growing adoption of spend management platform. Moreover, an improving partner base is anticipated to drive the top line.

