County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

County Bancorp, Inc. ( ICBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ICBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ICBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.26, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICBK was $17.26, representing a -33.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $26 and a 6.28% increase over the 52 week low of $16.24.

ICBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ICBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports ICBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.45%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.