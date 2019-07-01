Coty to restructure, write down $3 bln of assets

Reuters





July 1 (Reuters) - Coty Inc on Monday announced a sweeping overhaul of its operations and said it would write down about $3 billion of its intangible assets as it looks to turn around its business following challenges in integrating brands acquired from Procter & Gamble Co in 2016.

The P&G Beauty integration took longer and was more complex than originally envisioned, the company said in a presentation.

Coty said on Monday it had reached an agreement with creditors to fund a restructuring plan that will reduce organizational layers and reorganize the business into regional units.

