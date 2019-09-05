Coty Inc. (COTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Coty Inc. ( COTY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that COTY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.39, the dividend yield is 5.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COTY was $9.39, representing a -33.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.14 and a 58.88% increase over the 52 week low of $5.91.

COTY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) and Unilever PLC ( UL ). COTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.04. Zacks Investment Research reports COTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.62%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COTY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to COTY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COTY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF ( RPV )

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ( DON ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an decrease of -4.54% over the last 100 days. RPV has the highest percent weighting of COTY at 1.61%.