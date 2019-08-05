COTY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.36, changing hands as low as $10.28 per share. Coty, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, COTY's low point in its 52 week range is $5.91 per share, with $14.135 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.38.
