Cott Corporation (COT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Cott Corporation ( COT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that COT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.44, the dividend yield is 1.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COT was $12.44, representing a -24.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.37 and a 6.14% increase over the 52 week low of $11.72.

COT is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA ( BUD ). COT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports COT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 112.5%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.