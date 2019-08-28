Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $292.38, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COST was $292.38, representing a -0.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $293.44 and a 54.28% increase over the 52 week low of $189.51.

COST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) and Target Corporation ( TGT ). COST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.15. Zacks Investment Research reports COST's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.74%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COST Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to COST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COST as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF ( FSTA )

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF ( PMR )

Strategy Shs EcoLogical Strategy ETF ( HECO )

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF ( RTH )

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF ( JHMS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FSTA with an increase of 7.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COST at 6.17%.