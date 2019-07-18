Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Costamare Inc. ( CMRE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CMRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.7, the dividend yield is 7.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMRE was $5.7, representing a -28.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.94 and a 35.88% increase over the 52 week low of $4.20.

CMRE is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). CMRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports CMRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 29.76%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.