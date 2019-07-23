Cosan (CZZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cosan (CZZ) closed at $14.51, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the bioethanol company had gained 9.82% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.36% in that time.

CZZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $19.36 billion, which would represent changes of -12% and +317.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CZZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher within the past month. CZZ is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CZZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.55, so we one might conclude that CZZ is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.