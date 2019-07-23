Quantcast

Cosan (CZZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

In the latest trading session, Cosan (CZZ) closed at $14.51, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the bioethanol company had gained 9.82% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.36% in that time.

CZZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $19.36 billion, which would represent changes of -12% and +317.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CZZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher within the past month. CZZ is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CZZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.55, so we one might conclude that CZZ is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cosan Limited (CZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CZZ


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar