Cosan (CZZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cosan (CZZ) closed at $13.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bioethanol company had gained 3.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 12% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

CZZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $19.36 billion, which would represent changes of -13% and +317.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CZZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CZZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CZZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.86.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

