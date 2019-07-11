Quantcast

Cosan (CZZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

In the latest trading session, Cosan (CZZ) closed at $14.41, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bioethanol company had gained 11.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CZZ as it approaches its nex t earnings release.

CZZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $19.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13% and +317.06%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CZZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, CZZ currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.03.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cosan Limited (CZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CZZ


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar