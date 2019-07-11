Cosan (CZZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cosan (CZZ) closed at $14.41, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bioethanol company had gained 11.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CZZ as it approaches its nex t earnings release.

CZZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $19.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13% and +317.06%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CZZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, CZZ currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.03.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

