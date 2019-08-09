Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Cortland Bancorp ( CLDB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLDB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.3, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLDB was $23.3, representing a -18.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.68 and a 13.83% increase over the 52 week low of $20.47.

CLDB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). CLDB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLDB Dividend History page.