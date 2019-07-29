Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Corteva, Inc. ( CTVA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTVA was $28.48, representing a -11% decrease from the 52 week high of $32 and a 16.96% increase over the 52 week low of $24.35.

CTVA is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc ( PM ) and Altria Group ( MO ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTVA as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund ( VEGI )

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF ( FTAG )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF ( RTM )

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF ( IYM )

Vanguard Materials ETF ( VAW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 5.05% over the last 100 days. VEGI has the highest percent weighting of CTVA at 5.94%.