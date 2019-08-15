Quantcast

Corteva forecasts higher revenue growth for 2020 and beyond

Reuters


Aug 15 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its revenue growth forecast for 2020 and beyond to a range of 4% to 6%, citing expectations of higher pesticide sales.

The company, which had earlier forecast overall revenue growth of 3% to 5%, also raised its revenue growth forecast for its crop protection business to a range of 5% to 7% from a range of 3.5% to 6.5%.

Corteva also provided full-year operating earnings forecast of between $1.06 and $1.31 per share, while affirming its net sales and adjusted core earnings forecast for 2019.





