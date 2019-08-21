Quantcast

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Iranian news agency says Adrian Darya tanker leased to shipping firm

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Iran's semi-official ILNA news agency said on Wednesday the Adrian Darya 1 tanker, which was released after being detained in Gibraltar, is currently leased to an Iranian shipping company.

The United States has issued a warrant to seize the tanker on the grounds that it had links to the Revolutionary Guards C (IRGC), which it designates as a terrorist organisation.

"The Grace 1 vessel, renamed Adrian Darya after the seizure, is a Korean-made oil tanker owned by Russia which is currently leased to one Iran's shipping lines," ILNA said in a correction, after saying earlier the tanker was leased to the country's elite Revolutionary Guards.





