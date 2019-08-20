CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Intel launches first artificial intelligence chip Springhill

Reuters





JERUSALEM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Intel Corp on Tuesday launched its latest processor that will be its first using artificial intelligence (AI) and is designed for large computing centres.

The chip, developed at its development facility in Haifa, Israel, is known as Nervana NNP-I or Springhill and is based on a 10 nanometre Ice Lake processor that will allow it to cope with high workloads using minimal amounts of energy, Intel said.

Intel said its first AI product comes after it had invested more than $120 million in three AI startups in Israel.

"These computers need acceleration for complex AI applications."

It said the new hardware chip will help Intel Xeon processors in large companies as the need for complicated computations in the AI field increases.

