Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( OFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that OFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.44, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFC was $27.44, representing a -11.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.01 and a 36.96% increase over the 52 week low of $20.04.

OFC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). OFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.72. Zacks Investment Research reports OFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.04%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.