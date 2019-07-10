Corporate activist Elliott outspending rivals -Lazard data

Reuters





By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, July 10 (Reuters) - Elliott Management Corp, Paul Singer's$35 billion hedge fund, has outspent all rivals in pushing for corporate changes like spin-offs, mergers, and management overhauls this year.

In the first six months of 2019, Elliott has committed $3.4 billion in new capital, outpacing Carl Icahn who spent $2.8 billion during the first half, data compiled by Lazard show.

New York-headquartered Elliott, known for previous entanglements with industrial parts maker Arconic Inc and healthcare company athenahealth, has spent the money on six new campaigns in 2019. It has $17.4 billion invested in ongoing campaigns, the report said.

In April, Elliott announced its first ever large European tech investment with a stake in German business software firm SAP and two months later it confirmed an investment in pharmaceutical and life sciences company Bayer AG .

Alongside Nelson Peltz'sTrian Fund Management, which disclosed a position in British plumbing products distributor Ferguson PLC in June, Elliott is among a small number of mostly U.S.-based top ten activist firms now prodding European companies to make changes.

However, the Lazard data show there was a pullback in campaigns in Europe in the first half of the year after activists in 2018 tried to shake up a record 58 European companies, including beverage company Pernod Ricard .

While Elliott holds the title of having spent the most on campaigns, Smith's far smaller Starboard Value, with assets of roughly $5 billion, has been the busiest activist, having waged 10 campaigns in the first half.

Starboard pushed for strategic changes at companies including pizza maker Papa John's International Inc , Cerner Corp and drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co .

Elliott's new campaigns in 2019 included a push for changes at U.S. online auctioneer eBay Inc , where Starboard also ran a campaign.