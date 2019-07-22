Corporacion America Airports Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CAAP

In trading on Monday, shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (Symbol: CAAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.75, changing hands as low as $7.53 per share. Corporacion America Airports SA shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CAAP's low point in its 52 week range is $5.70 per share, with $11.69 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.66.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »