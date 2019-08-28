Corning Incorporated (GLW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Corning Incorporated ( GLW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GLW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.07, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLW was $27.07, representing a -25.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.56 and a 0.33% increase over the 52 week low of $26.98.

GLW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). GLW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports GLW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.52%, compared to an industry average of -11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.