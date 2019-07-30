Corning (GLW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Corning Incorporated GLW reported solid second-quarter 2019 results driven by its technology and manufacturing leadership, and investments across multiple businesses.





On a GAAP basis, net income for the June quarter declined to $92 million or 9 cents per share from $738 million or 78 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to non-cash, mark-to-market losses associated with the company's currency-hedging contracts.Core earnings came in at $410 million or 45 cents per share compared with $359 million or 38 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter, reflecting year-over-year sales and earnings growth across all businesses. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

Corning Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Corning Incorporated Quote

Revenues



Quarterly GAAP net sales were up 7% year over year to $2,940 million driven by growth in every business segment. Core sales increased 8.2% to $2,986 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2,975 million.



Segment Results



Net sales from Display Technologies segment were $848 million compared with $780 million, as the company's glass volume grew significantly faster due to the ramp of Corning's Gen 10.5 manufacturing capacity, and better-than-expected glass pricing environment. The segment's net income was $213 million compared with $192 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net sales from Optical Communications segment increased 6.5% year over year to $1,090 million, driven by hyperscale data center and optical fiber demand as well as sales from the 3M Communication Markets Division acquisition. The segment's net income was $158 million compared with $150 million in the prior-year quarter.



Environmental Technologies segment's net sales increased 15.5% to $366 million, driven by the accelerated adoption of gas particulate filters and strong growth in heavy-duty diesel. The segment's net income was $65 million compared with $54 million in the prior-year quarter.



The Specialty Materials segment's net sales were up 7.6% to $369 million, led by strong demand for the company's portfolio of mobile consumer electronics glass solutions. The segment's net income was $67 million compared with $64 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net sales from Life Sciences segment were up 6.1% to $260 million. The segment's net income was $40 million compared with $31 million in the prior-year quarter, owing to higher sales volume and manufacturing performance optimization.



Other Details



Cost of sales increased 11.9% year over year to $1,875 million. Gross profit decreased to $1,065 million from $1,072 million. Core gross profit was $1,198 million compared with $1,123 million in the prior-year quarter.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



During the first six months of 2019, Corning generated $124 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $1,035 million in the year-ago period. As of Jun 30, 2019, the specialty glass maker had $1,178 million in cash and equivalents with $6,080 million of long-term debt.



Going Forward



Despite macro-economic headwinds, Corning continues to outpace the market it serves, which underscores the resilience of its portfolio. The company is extending strong performance under its new 2020-2023 Strategy & Growth Framework. It is focusing on its portfolio and utilizing financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. The company's capabilities are becoming increasingly vital to diverse industries, and multiple opportunities support leadership across all of its market-access platforms.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Corning currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the industry include Harmonic Inc. HLIT , Altice USA, Inc. ATUS and Airgain, Inc. AIRG . While Harmonic sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Altice and Airgain carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Harmonic surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 119.9%.



Altice surpassed earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 127.9%.



Airgain surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 119.4%.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>