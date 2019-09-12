Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund, Inc. ( CRF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.199 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CRF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.39, the dividend yield is 20.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRF was $11.39, representing a -20.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.31 and a 25.03% increase over the 52 week low of $9.11.

