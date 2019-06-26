CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

CoreSite Realty Corporation ( COR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.91% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $116.49, the dividend yield is 4.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COR was $116.49, representing a -3.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.93 and a 40.96% increase over the 52 week low of $82.64.

COR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). COR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports COR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.44%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COR as a top-10 holding:

Cambria Global Value ETF ( GVAL )

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF ( DDIV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 10.72% over the last 100 days. GVAL has the highest percent weighting of COR at 3.26%.