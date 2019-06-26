CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

CorePoint Lodging Inc. ( CPLG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CPLG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CPLG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.61, the dividend yield is 6.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPLG was $12.61, representing a -52.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.81 and a 24.11% increase over the 52 week low of $10.16.

CPLG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CPLG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.68. Zacks Investment Research reports CPLG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.34%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPLG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.