CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust's 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust's 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CORR.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $26.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CORR.PRA was trading at a 5.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.36% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CORR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust's 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust's 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CORR.PRA) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CORR) are up about 4%.
