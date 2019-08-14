CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( CORR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CORR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that CORR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.13, the dividend yield is 6.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CORR was $48.13, representing a -3.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.75 and a 48% increase over the 52 week low of $32.52.

CORR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CORR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CORR Dividend History page.