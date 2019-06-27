CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

CoreCivic, Inc. ( CXW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CXW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.67, the dividend yield is 8.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXW was $20.67, representing a -20.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.09 and a 20.45% increase over the 52 week low of $17.16.

CXW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CXW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.43. Zacks Investment Research reports CXW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.23%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CXW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CXW as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend ETF ( SDIV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDIV with an decrease of -11.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CXW at 1.32%.