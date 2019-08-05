Core Mark Holding Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Core Mark Holding Co Inc (Symbol: CORE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.75, changing hands as low as $33.26 per share. Core Mark Holding Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CORE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CORE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.5275 per share, with $40.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $33.98.
