Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. ( CORE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CORE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CORE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.97, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CORE was $32.97, representing a -19.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.95 and a 46.35% increase over the 52 week low of $22.53.

CORE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation ( SYY ) and Domino's Pizza Inc ( DPZ ). CORE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports CORE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.87%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CORE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CORE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CORE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 ( RWJ )

Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OMFS )

Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF ( DESC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFS with an increase of 0.42% over the last 100 days. RWJ has the highest percent weighting of CORE at 1.8%.