Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Core Laboratories N.V. ( CLB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that CLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.46, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLB was $53.46, representing a -56.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.11 and a 15.41% increase over the 52 week low of $46.32.

CLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. ( SLB ) and Halliburton Company ( HAL ). CLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports CLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -14.99%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

