Copelouzos unit buys 10% stake in Senfluga Energy

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Damco Energy, a unit of Greek group Copelouzos, agreed to buy a 10% stake in Senfluga Energy Infrastructure Holdings, which owns 66% of Greek gas grid operator DESFA, Copelouzos said on Tuesday.

Copelouzos, which did not disclose the price for the deal, said its investment shows its confidence in the recovery prospects of Greece's economy.

Senfluga's major shareholders include three major European natural gas operators -- Italy'sSnam , Spain'sEnagas and Belgium's Fluxys .

DESFA runs a network for transporting gas from the Greek-Bulgarian and Greek-Turkish borders via a 1,459-km (907-mile) pipeline. It also has a liquefied natural gas terminal facility on an islet off Athens.

