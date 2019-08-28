Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Copa Holdings, S.A. ( CPA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CPA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CPA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $100.92, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPA was $100.92, representing a -11.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.62 and a 49.78% increase over the 52 week low of $67.38.

CPA is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ). CPA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports CPA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.49%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF ( FRN )

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF ( FOVL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRN with an increase of 0.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPA at 6.08%.