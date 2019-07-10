Copa Holdings' (CPA) June Traffic Declines, Load Factor Up

Copa Holdings, S.A . CPA reported traffic figures for June. Traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), declined 3.9% to 1.75 billion in the month.





On a year-over-year basis, consolidated capacity (or available seat miles/ASMs) decreased 4.8% year over year to 2.06 billion. Since capacity contracted more than the traffic, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) improved 80 basis points (bps) to 85.1%.In the first six months of 2019, the carrier generated RPMs of 10.59 billion, down marginally year over year, and ASMs of 12.58 billion (down 1.3%). Load factor increased 100 bps to 84.2% during the same period.

With the earnings season around the corner, let's find out how things are shaping up prior to the company's second-quarter 2019 results.

Copa Holdings' consistent cost-reduction efforts and focus on capacity discipline to drive efficiency should aid overall results in the second quarter.



Notably, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been revised 6.2% upward over the last 30 days. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Other Key Picks



Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space are Air China AIRYY , United Airlines Holdings UAL and Azul AZUL . While Air China and United Airlines sport a Zacks Rank #1, Azul carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Shares of Air China, United Airlines and Azul have rallied more than 17%, 6% and 39%, respectively, so far this year.



