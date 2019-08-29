Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company ( CTB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that CTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.26, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTB was $23.26, representing a -34.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.36 and a 3.56% increase over the 52 week low of $22.46.

CTB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) and CarMax Inc ( KMX ). CTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -28.72%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.