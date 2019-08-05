Cooper-Standard (CPS) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Down Y/Y

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS reported adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share in second-quarter 2019, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. Further, the bottom line was lower than the year-ago quarter's figure of $2.74 per share. The quarterly results were affected by challenging market conditions.





In the quarter under review, sales of $765 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $820 million. The year-ago quarter's figure amounted to $928 million. The year-over-year decline in sales was primarily caused by unfavorable volume and mix, foreign exchange as well as the sale of the company's Anti-Vibration Systems (AVS).During the reported quarter, adjusted net income was $5.4 million, down from the prior-year quarter's figure of $50.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $58.1 million from $107.9 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018.Sales in the North America segment were $404.9 million, down from the year-ago quarter's figure of $477.6 million. During the quarter, adjusted EBITDA in the segment came in at $54.9 million, down from $82.7 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.Sales in the Europe segment were $216.2 million, down from $279.1 million in second-quarter 2018. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million compared with $16.3 million in the prior-year quarter.The Asia Pacific segmen t report ed sales of $118.6 million in the reported quarter, down from $148 million in second-quarter 2018. The segment incurred adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.6 million, versus gain of $11.3 million in second-quarter 2018.The company's South America segment generated sales worth $25.1 million during the quarter under review, up from $23.5 million in second-quarter 2018. The segment reported loss of $1.3 million compared with prior-year quarter's loss of $2.3 million.

Cooper-Standard had $310.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2019, compared with $264.9 million as of Dec 31, 2018. The company had long-term debt of $737.8 million as of Jun 30 compared with $729.8 million recorded on Dec 31, 2018.



For 2019, the company anticipates sales in the range of $3-$3.2 billion, down from the previous view of $3.2-$3.4 billion. It expects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $270-$300 million, down from the earlier guidance of $300-$340 million. Further, the company expects capital expenditure in the range of $175-$185 million.



