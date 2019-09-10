Quantcast

COO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $295.33, changing hands as low as $290.86 per share. Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Cooper Companies, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, COO's low point in its 52 week range is $228.65 per share, with $344.3184 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $293.07.

